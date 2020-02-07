Nancy Mae Hughes Bowman went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 1, 2020 at the age of 82.
Nancy was born on September 16, 1937 in Toledo, Ohio to Mary Edith Reed and Joseph Julian Hughes. She spent a number of her childhood years at the Lutheran Orphans Home in Toledo, Ohio. Nancy graduated from Lake Township High School in 1956 and a year later joined the United States Air Force. In 1958 she married Byron L. Bowman, a U.S. airman, in Ocean Springs, Mississippi. Upon leaving the air force, Nancy and Byron settled in Lawton, Oklahoma. She was a devoted homemaker and wife for several years. She was an active member of the Lawton Community Theater and Citizens Band Radio Club. Nancy was a gifted artist and began working as a graphic designer and free-lance sign painter. Over time Nancy, set about teaching her sons her sign painting skills and they went into business together. Nancy and her sons constructed and painted many signs, banners and murals in the Lawton, Ft. Sill area. Her children remember her as a gifted, determined, adventurous, courageous individual, determined to live life in her fashion and made the best of her circumstances.
Nancy loved the arts and found ways to express herself, either through her paintings, writings and photography. Nancy was accomplished at writing, she often wrote about her faith and life experiences. She loved to put on canvas her interpretation of the world around her. Nancy shared her passion for art by volunteering to teach painting, jewelry making, poetry, and scrapbooking at Redding Senior Center in OKC. She was a generous, sensitive, unwavering soul who was passionate about changing the world through her faith. Nancy supported many church ministries with her talents and commitment for the Lord. In her elder years she actively attended Olivet Baptist Church in OKC as one of the “Southern Belles”.
Nancy is survived by her children Steven L Bowman, wife Martha, Claremore, Oklahoma and their children: Bobby, Jason, and Sara; Tamara Spencer, husband Billy, Lawton, Oklahoma and their children: Nicholas, Krystle and Ashley; Mark Bowman, wife, Linda, Middleburg, Florida and their children: Brittney, Tasha and Justin; Eugene Bowman, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and his children: Chad, Tyler and Dylan; and many precious great grandchildren, and sister, Susan King, husband Chuck, West Union, Ohio. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents Mary Reed Milouskas, Anton M. Milouskas; Joseph J. Hughes, and brother Arthur Hughes.
A Celebration of Life memorial is scheduled for 3:00 pm February 8, 2020 at Olivet Baptist Church, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Nancy’s life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Valir PACE at 721 NW 6th street Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73102. The family would like to thank the wonderful loving staff at Valir Pace and the dedicated doctors and nurses at OU Medical Center for their love, care and commitment to Nancy.