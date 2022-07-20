Funeral service for Nancy Kaye Smith, will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022, in the chapel of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home with Jim Roberts, pastor, officiating,

Nancy passed away July 15, 2022, in Cache, at the age of 67. She was born on Jan. 6, 1955, to Edward and Darlene Smith in Fort Riley, Kansas.

