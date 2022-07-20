Funeral service for Nancy Kaye Smith, will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022, in the chapel of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home with Jim Roberts, pastor, officiating,
Nancy passed away July 15, 2022, in Cache, at the age of 67. She was born on Jan. 6, 1955, to Edward and Darlene Smith in Fort Riley, Kansas.
Nancy grew up in Lawton and was a graduate of Eisenhower High School. In her early years she worked at Haggar Slacks. As her family began to grow, she wanted to be home and more involved with her kids, so she started her own in-home daycare, the Little People. After many years and many memories with the daycare, she went to work at Goodyear for 27 years.
She loved spending time with her kids, grandkids and great grandkids, as well as her many special trips to Hawaii.
Survived by her children: Amie Rose (Shane), Nathen Lambert (Kristie), Catrina Shaw (James), and Clint Cardenaz; her grandchildren: Austin Rose, Alexandria Kirby (Sean), Shayna Rose, Samantha Deck, Baileigh Cable (Tobey), Skylar Rose, Grace Lambert, Mia, Max and “the new guy” due October; her great grandkids: Bryson, Kaleb, Barrett, Logan, Tinlee, Kayson, Ryker, Elias, River, Ellson, Taegan, Rhett and Ruthie. She is also survived by her mother Darlene Smith, her two sisters: Deanna Critser (Chuck) and Cheryl Glandon (Ragan), one brother: Billy Smith, also so many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Smith, brother, Bobby Smith and sister Angela Smith.
We think this was the maximum time that we could have spent together, Mom. So here’s sending you flowers for your journey ahead without us.