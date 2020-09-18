A private family funeral service for Nancy Jeanne Lawson will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020 at Western Hills Christian Church with Rev. Dave Menge, Pastor officiating.
Entombment will follow in the Chapel of Peace Mausoleum at Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Due to Covid-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date in which the public will be invited.
Nancy Jeanne Lawson, 69, Lawton, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at her home in Lawton surrounded by her family. Nancy was born September 27, 1950 in Enid, Oklahoma to Hugo Ernest and Helen O. (Derr) Bindseil. The family later moved to Lawton in 1960 where Nancy graduated from Lawton High School in 1969. After high school, she attended Cameron University in Lawton earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education and later a Master’s Degree in Reading/Library Media Specialist from Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford, Oklahoma. Nancy married Don Lawson on July 1, 1978. They were married for 42 years and to this union two beautiful daughters were born. Nancy was a 7th grade reading teacher at Tomlinson Junior High/Middle School for 37 years and worked part time at Joann Fabric for 15 years. She was a member of Kappa Kappa Iota Sorority. Don and Nancy have been members of Western Hills Christian Church since 1977.
Nancy enjoyed sewing, quilting, and hand making memorabilia gifts for those she loved. She enjoyed cheering on the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma City Thunder while spending quality time with her family. Her grandchildren brought her immeasurable joy and she never tired of creating activities to entertain them.
Nancy is survived by her husband of the home, two daughters, Ashley Dawn Tucker and husband Michael and Britni Jeanne Marie Burrough and husband Brian Anderson all of Lawton, Oklahoma, two grandchildren, Charlie and Leighton Burrough of Lawton, Oklahoma, one sister, Carol Newby of Mustang, Oklahoma, one brother, Mark Bindseil and girlfriend Starla Ross of Lawton, Oklahoma, brother-in-law, Thomas Gregory Lawson of San Antonio, Texas, four nieces and nephews, Ginger Zenczak and husband Daniel of Pass Christian, Mississippi, Lane Allen Newby and wife Aleacia of Owasso, Oklahoma, and Clint Newby of Mustang, Oklahoma, two special friends, Brittany Ross and fiancé Evan Burris and Brandon Ross and wife Kenee as well as several aunts, great nieces/nephews and cousins.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, mother and father-in-law, Mary Ann and Everett L. Lawson of Lawton, Oklahoma and a nephew, Colby A. Lawson of San Antonio, Texas.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 6525 N Meridian Ave, STE 110, Oklahoma City, OK 73116 or by going to www.cancer.org, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, LLS-Oklahoma, P.O. Box 735285, Dallas, TX 75373-5285 or by going to www.donate.lls.org, or to donate marrow or blood stem cells go to www.bethematch.org.
