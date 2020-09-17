A private family funeral service for Nancy Jeanne Lawson will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020 at Western Hills Christian Church with Rev. Dave Menge, Pastor officiating.
Entombment will follow at the Chapel of Peace Mausoleum at Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Due to Covid-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date in which the public will be invited.
Nancy Jeanne Lawson, 69, Lawton, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at her home in Lawton surrounded by her family.
