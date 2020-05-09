Nancy Jean VanHoozer Bradley, 63, Lawton, Oklahoma passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 in Lawton.
Nancy’s urn will be buried alongside her mother in Letitia Cemetery, east of Lawton, Oklahoma.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The public may view and pay their respects Monday through Wednesday, May 11-13, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the funeral home.
She was born February 25, 1957 in Lawton, Oklahoma to Teddy and Jean Elizabeth (McCarley) VanHoozer. Nancy served as a deputy in the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department during Lawton’s infamous “Terrible Tuesday” tornado on April 10, 1979. She would leave law enforcement behind to focus on raising her three children and immersing herself in their activities. Nancy coached or aided in coaching everything she could, including tee ball, baseball, softball, soccer and basketball. She was an avid supporter of the local arts including ballet, dance, and Community Theater.
Later, she worked as a classified documents librarian for a government contractor and spent time with her three grandchildren. She loved the Oklahoma City Thunder, second only to her family, and would coach them passionately through the television.
Nancy is survived by one son, Billy Flood and wife Shelly of Lawton, two daughters, Angel Bradley and significant other Thomas Finkelstein of Lawton and Phaidra Bradley of Moore, Oklahoma, three grandchildren, Christopher Johanning of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Colby Flood of Lawton, Oklahoma and Alexander “Xander” Johanning of Moore, Oklahoma, her father, Teddy VanHoozer of Lawton, two brothers, Dewayne VanHoozer and wife Ella of Louisiana and David VanHoozer of Sterling, Oklahoma, a nephew, Jason VanHoozer and wife Amber of Italy, a niece, Jennifer Witten and husband Chad of Lawton and many other family members.
Nancy was preceded in death by her mother, maternal grandparents, T.O. and Gladys McCarley and paternal grandparents, M.B. and Florence VanHoozer.
