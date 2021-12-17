Funeral service for Nancy Gay Owens Hutchinson will be 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Greg Baxter officiating.
Nancy Gay Hutchinson passed away, surrounded by her family and friends, on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 at her home in Lawton, at the age of 91. She was born Aug. 18, 1930 in Fleming, Kentucky to Tom Tinker and Martha Ellen (Adams) Owens. Her parents moved Nancy and three younger siblings to Buchanan County, Virginia in 1937 where over the next few years her next five siblings were born. She graduated from Garden High School in 1948 and moved to Charlottesville, Virginia to attend business school. After graduation she worked as a medical transcriptionist and secretary for the OBGYN department at the University of Virginia Hospital.
Nancy met Gilbert D. Hutchinson on a blind date in 1950. He became The Love of Her Life and from that date forward Gilbert called her his Nancy Jane. They dated until Gilbert was transferred to Japan in 1951. After a three year, long distance, by mail relationship Gilbert returned to Charlottesville and married The Love of His Life on Oct. 24, 1954. Nancy became a military wife following Gilbert to Fort Meade, Maryland; Amburg, Germany; Fort Knox, Kentucky; Fort Carson, Colorado; Augsburg, Germany; Fort Sill; Baumholder, Germany, and back to Fort Sill where they retired in 1978. Over those years Nancy kept their home, raised their girls, suffered through Gilbert’s tour in Viet Nam, helped him study and prepare for his promotions and participated in all the activities required of the wife of an up and coming career soldier. She was beside him every step of their journey together. Gilbert preceded her in death on May 24, 2017.
Nancy lived as an example to her daughters. She was a Southern Lady who insisted on manners, kindness and respect from those around her. Every Thanksgiving and Christmas there were soldiers, who couldn’t go home, at her table. Her’s was the house everyone wanted to hang out at. There was always love and laughter in her home. Everyone, friend or stranger, adult or child, was made to feel welcome and wanted. And in return, everyone loved her. Nancy’s greatest joy was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. How wonderful that they all came together to decorate Christmas cookies at MeMaw’s house the day before she joined Poppa for Christmas.
Nancy was a member of Lawton Heights United Methodist Church and was active in the United Methodist Women. She was also a member of the Sergeant Major’s Wives Club, the NCO Wives Club as well as the Daughters of the American Revolution.
She is survived by her four daughters and their families: Martha Jo Rees and husband Gary, Elgin; Kathy Dare Mormino; Kim Ellen Gutierrez and fiance Victor Gant; Jeanne Danielle Green and husband Nate, all of Lawton; grandchildren: Eric and wife Yoolee, Cache; and Laura, Elgin; Lisa and partner, Justin, Lawton; Michael and wife Melanie, Austin, TX; Sierra, Austin, TX; Daniel and fiance Alicia, and Stormie, all of Lawton; great-grandchildren: Rozlyn and Logan, Cache; T’Jay, Megan and Braxton, Kayce , Clinton and Zaylee all of Lawton; four sisters: Rosemary Bentley, Ellen Mabe, Vickie Owens Hall, all of Manassas, VA, and Janie Owens, Oakwood, VA; sister-in-law, Penny Owens, North Carolina, and many loving nieces and nephews. Special adopted family members, Brian and Erika Montgomery and sons: Brison and Xander, long time special friend, Thomas Peek; and her beloved companion of 17 years, her dog “Little Bit”.
Her parents, husband, granddaughter, Ashley Jane Pardo, two sisters, Vanessa Looney and Hannah Strunk, and two brothers, George A. Owens and Tommy Joe Owens preceded her in death.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Promise Care Hospice for the outstanding care afforded to their mother in her last days. We will be forever grateful.
