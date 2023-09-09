A memorial service will be held at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel, Walters, OK, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Steve Mallow officiating.

Nancy Glorvina (Aston) Gamblin was born to Bessie Odessa (Roach) and Thomas Poston Aston on Dec. 26, 1941, at Geronimo, OK, and departed this life in Lawton, OK, on Aug. 9, 2023, at the age of 81.

