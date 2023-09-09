Nancy Gamblin Sep 9, 2023 Sep 9, 2023 Updated 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A memorial service will be held at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel, Walters, OK, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Steve Mallow officiating.Nancy Glorvina (Aston) Gamblin was born to Bessie Odessa (Roach) and Thomas Poston Aston on Dec. 26, 1941, at Geronimo, OK, and departed this life in Lawton, OK, on Aug. 9, 2023, at the age of 81. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Click here to VOTE!!! Before The Lights Come On Let's talk high school football with Joey Goodman Lawton Constitution Sports reporter Joey Goodman breaks down last week's high school football games and previews those coming this week. Southwest Impressions Southwest Impressions Southwest Impressions Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists