Memorial Service for Nancy Gamblin will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel, Walters, with Rev. Steve Mallow officiating.

Nancy Glorvina (Aston) Gamblin was born to Bessie Odessa (Roach) and Thomas Poston Aston on Dec. 26, 1941 at Geronimo, and departed this life in Lawton on Aug. 9, 2023 at the age of 81 years, 7 months and 14 days.

