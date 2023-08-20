Memorial Service for Nancy Gamblin will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel, Walters, with Rev. Steve Mallow officiating.
Nancy Glorvina (Aston) Gamblin was born to Bessie Odessa (Roach) and Thomas Poston Aston on Dec. 26, 1941 at Geronimo, and departed this life in Lawton on Aug. 9, 2023 at the age of 81 years, 7 months and 14 days.
Nancy grew up at Geronimo. She married Marion Clifford “Cliff” Gamblin on May 25, 1959 in Lawton and to the union three children were born. With Cliff joining the Army the couple made their home and started their family at Fort Benning, GA. They eventually moved to Fort Sam Houston and then on to Gary, IN, returning to Lawton in 1972 where she worked at Haggar’s. They soon moved to the Oklahoma City area where she began her career as an operator with Southwestern Bell. They returned to Lawton in late 1977, both working for Southwestern Bell.
Nancy enjoyed quilting, embroidery, reading, square dancing, playing cards and dominos, and always kept a vegetable garden. She and Cliff enjoyed their trips to California to visit their daughter and granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Tom Aston and Bessie Aston Cothren; her husband Cliff on Nov. 3, 2019, and two brothers, James Aston and Tom Aston.
Survivors include three children: Tammye Meek and Robbie of Elgin, Michael Gamblin and Dawn of Midwest City, and Deborah Tarrant and Dan of Surprise, AZ; a brother, Donald Aston and wife Avis of Central High; two sisters-in-law: JoAnn Aston of Muskogee, and Phylis Aston of Geronimo; four grandchildren: Tiffany Stringfellow and Kris of El Dorado Hills, CA, Sara Thorp and Curtis of Lawton, Joshua Meek and Amber of Oklahoma City, and Ryan Meek of Oklahoma City; three great-grandchildren, Cooper and Noah Stringfellow, and Mason Thorp; other relatives and friends.