Word has been received of the death of Nancy Elizabeth Hoffman Johnson, of Lawton, Oklahoma.
Mrs. Johnson went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 2, 2021.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Nancy was born on March 3, 1946 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Her parents were Byron and Mary (GiGi) Hoffman of Miami, Oklahoma. She graduated from Central High School in San Angelo, Texas in 1964. Nancy married Johnny Johnson on August 24, 1963 in San Angelo. Nancy and Johnny are members of Dayspring Community Church. Nancy was always ready to listen to someone and pray with them or tell them about her walk with her Lord, Jesus Christ and what Jesus had done for her.
She is survived by her husband, Johnny Johnson, of the home; a brother, Tom Hoffman and wife, Rita of Pace, FL; three sons, Robert Johnson, David Johnson, and Jimmy Halbrooks, all of Lawton; her daughter, Jenna Jensen, and husband, David, of Ogden, UT; a bonus daughter, Kelly Blasengame, and husband, Cliff and their children; her grandchildren, Jenny Richter and husband, Jason, of Lawton, OK, Jodi Krouse and husband, Clayton, of Lawton, OK Jordan Halbrooks, of Camp LeJune, NC; John Halbrooks and wife, Kaitlynn, of Lawton, OK ; six great grandchildren, Kylee and Cole Oaks (Father, Lee Oaks), Karleigh Essex (Father, Josh Essex), and Hudson Krouse, and Jake and Raven Halbrooks. God also put many friends in her path, one being Pat Hernandez who was her most treasured friend along with Pat’s husband, John who shared Nancy’s heart, her life, her children, her grandchildren, and her great grandchildren. There were many other special friends, especially Jo Riley who shared her love for Jesus Christ. Then came the children of Rainbow Station that Nancy claimed each one as her own.
Nancy was adopted at birth by her parents. She had searched for her biological family. Finally in January of 2020, she learned that she had a big family that she would meet after 74 years in Oregon. Nancy traveled to Oregon in September of 2020 to meet them. They are a sister, Pam Vernon, of Willamina, OR; five brothers and their wives, Greg and Sue Vernon, of Bend, OR, Paul and Judy Vernon, of Marysville, WA, Mark and Jeanne Vernon, of McMinnville, OR, Douglas and Randy Vernon, of Bend, OR, and Jerry and Nancy Vernon, of Sammamish, WA.
The trip to Oregon was the highlight of 2020 for her. Nancy fell in love with each one of her new found family. They talked often before and after the trip. Johnny likes the fact that he has five more brothers and finally a sister.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
