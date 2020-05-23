Nancy Codynah, 73, Walters, OK.
Graveside Service at the Walters Cemetery, Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., Rev. Gary Tahmahkera officiating. Viewing from 1-8 p.m. on Sunday and visitation from 6-8 p.m. on Monday evening at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel in Walters.
Nancy Katherine (Poemoceah) Codynah was born to Henry and Lizzie (Naquaddy) Poemoceah on October 27, 1946 at the Lawton, OK Indian Hospital and departed this life in Walters, OK on May 19, 2020 at the age of 73 years, 6 months and 22 days.
Nancy grew up west of Temple, graduating from THS in 1964. She married Milton Dixon Codynah on December 30, 1967 in Wichita Falls, TX and they made their home in Walters. She worked at the Haggar factory for 20 plus years and then for the Comanche Nation for near 20 years, retiring in 2009.
She was a member of Emerson Nazarene Church. She enjoyed spending time with family and watching the grandkids play sports. She was an avid OU fan and loved watching the Dallas Cowboys. Nancy was known as Memaw or Boots to many family friends.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Milton Codynah; her parents, Henry and Lizzie Poemoceah; 2 brothers, Alfred and Elmer Poemoceah; 5 sisters, Velma Valdez, Ioleta Tahhahwah, Imogene Mihecoby, Helen Goodeagle and Charlene Ayers.
Survivors include 2 daughters and a son-in-law, Sonia and Terry Herring, and Melanie Perez, all of Walters; grandchildren Erin and Shannon Simpson of Wichita Falls,TX, Mishona Herring, Mindi and J. D. Chasenah, J.C.Herring, Courtnie and Cruz Perez, all of Walters; great grandchildren, Trenity and Trevin Reed, Jermaine and Jermiah Chasenah and Ellovie Perez; special nephews, Ron Niedo and Curtis Poafpybitty; many relatives and special friends.