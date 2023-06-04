Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High around 80F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Nancy passed away April 27, 2023 at home with her husband and her dogs. The loves of her life. She was born Nov. 6, 1943 in Dumas, Texas to Noma and Howard Kelley. She married our father Theodore F. Reott Sr. and had four children. She lived and worked in Fort Smith, Ark. for many years before moving to Lawton in 1983. For 40 years she lived with and loved our dad Ralph T Mello. And they were married Nov. 25, 2014.
She enjoyed many things outdoors. Including fishing, gardening vegetables and her flowers. Rescuing and rehoming dogs was her passion. She loved her dogs. Feeding her fish in her pond was always the highlight of her days. She was a wonderful Woman, Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, and Great Great-Grandmother. She is in Heaven now fishing and do the things she loved with all the ones that have gotten there before her.
She is survived by her husband Ralph of the home; her four children and spouses: Diana and Armando Correia, Wichita, KS, Linda and Adam Canez, Geronimo, Sheila Lopes, Wichita, KS, and Theodore F. Reott Jr. and Dina of the home; sisters: Gloria and Randy Goss, Keota, and Sally Tedford, Cameron, AR; brothers: William Kelley, and Ronnie and Linda Kelley, Fort Smith,AR; grandchildren: Vincent (deceased), Jason, Ben, Amanda, Justin and Tatum, Stephanie, Joshua, Trey III and Adriana, Kimberly and Robert, Jacob and Misty, and Christina and Matt; great-grandchildren: Brandon, Shyane, Alyssa, Aubrey, AnnaMarie, Aubrey, Ayden, Jamey, Konner, Lelon Maci, Adeline, Emmitt, Jillian, Morgan, Sabian, Braydon, Jesse, Macayle, Jordan, Landon, Ethan, and Jaylnn, and one on the way. great great-grandson, Malakai, and many friends, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, father late husband Theodore and grandson Vincent Zamora.
No services were performed per her wishes, but if you wish to remember her, you can make a donation of any kind to a rescue or a no- kill shelter.