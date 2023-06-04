Nancy passed away April 27, 2023 at home with her husband and her dogs. The loves of her life. She was born Nov. 6, 1943 in Dumas, Texas to Noma and Howard Kelley. She married our father Theodore F. Reott Sr. and had four children. She lived and worked in Fort Smith, Ark. for many years before moving to Lawton in 1983. For 40 years she lived with and loved our dad Ralph T Mello. And they were married Nov. 25, 2014.

She enjoyed many things outdoors. Including fishing, gardening vegetables and her flowers. Rescuing and rehoming dogs was her passion. She loved her dogs. Feeding her fish in her pond was always the highlight of her days. She was a wonderful Woman, Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, and Great Great-Grandmother. She is in Heaven now fishing and do the things she loved with all the ones that have gotten there before her.

