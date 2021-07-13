A private family service for Nancy Burgess Hamilton, 71 of Lawton will be held at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Mrs. Hamilton passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021 in Oklahoma City.
Burial will be held at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
Nancy was born on March 2, 1950 in Tokyo, Japan to Robert and Shizuko (Okumura) Burgess. When Nancy was two years old, the family moved to Lawton through the military. She attended school in Lawton and received her Bachelor of Education Degree from Cameron University. She began her career as a teacher with Geronimo Elementary School while receiving her Master’s Degree as a Reading Specialist from Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford. Mrs. Hamilton retired after 40 years of dedicated service to the school system. She married Clinton Leroy “Roy” Hamilton on March 11, 1970 and they made their home in Lawton. Nancy enjoyed arts and crafts and shopping. She was quick witted and had a great sense of humor. She was fun to be around.
She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Roy Hamilton, of the home; her son and daughter in law: Michael and Kathy Hamilton, of Lawton; her mother, Shizuko Burgess, of Lawton; her sister and brother-in-law, Dana and Harvey McGahee, of Lawton; her brother and sister-in-law, Raymond and Lori Burgess, of Clearwater, FL; her grandchildren: Emmalee Hamilton and John Hamilton, both of Lawton; and her nieces and nephews; and other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Burgess; and her brother, Bobby Burgess.