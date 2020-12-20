Nancy A. Rezac, age 85, of Lawton passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 at her residence.
Nancy was born on June 18, 1935 in Dunlap, Tennessee to Lemuel and Betty Hardin. On March 7, 1957, she married the love of her life, Laddie Rezac. She retired from Lawton Public Schools where she was a cook at Park Lane Elementary. In her free time, Nancy enjoyed word search puzzles and loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandkids.
Nancy is survived by one sister, Jane Sims; four children: Roy and Trina Rezac of Geronimo; Eddie Rezac of Lawton; Jackie and Jessica Rezac of Cache and Rosemary and Gerald Higgs of Chickamauga, Georgia; her grandchildren: Jamie and Jason, Chantal, Jennifer, Krissy and Brandon, Cody and Madlina, Chloe, Jesse, Forest, Jaylin, Stephen and Erica and Michael and Melody; 18 great-grandkids and dear friend, Bob Clutter along with numerous other nieces, nephews, other relatives and close friends.
Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, Lemuel and Betty Hardin; one son, James Hardin and her husband, Laddie Rezac.
Viewing will be on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. at Whinery-Huddleston.
Funeral services for Nancy A. Rezac will be on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 at 9 a.m., at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel, interment will follow at Fort Sill National Cemetery under the direction of Whinery-Huddleston.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com