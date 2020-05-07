Private family funeral service for Nan French will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 8, 2020 in First Baptist Church with Rev. Brad Carlisle and Rev. Tony Christie officiating.
Burial will follow in Flower Mound Cemetery under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Public visitation will be from 9 am – 9 pm Thursday at the funeral home. The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Nan French died Monday, May 4, 2020 in Keller, Texas at the age of 82. She was born July 17, 1937 in Marlow, Oklahoma to R.M. and Corlee (Garrett) Taylor. She grew up east of Lawton and attended Lawton High School. Nan married Therman French on December 9, 1954 in Loveland, Texas. He preceded her in death on November 15, 2018.
Nan and Therman moved back to Lawton in the early 1960’s and she partnered with Therman in his various business ventures. Nan also invested much of her time and efforts at First Baptist Church, Lawton. She was active in many church ministries throughout the years, most notably the church library and Operation Christmas Child.
She is survived by her children, Blake French and fiancé Shalli Young, Lawton and Betsey McNeill and husband Randy, Keller, Texas; three grandchildren, Coleton, Spencer and Allyson; her sisters, Charlene Maples and Jane Green; her brothers, John Taylor and G.W. Taylor; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her parents, brothers, Bob and Dale Taylor, and a sister, Betty Carlisle, preceded her in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 501 SW B Avenue, Lawton, Oklahoma 73501.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com