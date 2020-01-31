Funeral service for Nan Chestnut will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 in Calvary Baptist Church with Daniel Litchford, Pastor officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 5-6 pm Friday at the funeral home.
Nan Chestnut, age 92, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in Lawton. She was born July 22, 1927 in County Cavan, Ireland to George and Ruth Johnston. She grew up in Ireland and was serving in the British Navy when she met her husband, Edward Joseph Chestnut, Sr. They were married June 20, 1951 in Wilmington, Delaware. He preceded her in death on December 16, 2012.
Nan was naturalized as an American Citizen in 1960 and moved to Lawton in 1966. She was a homemaker all of her life but after her children were grown worked for Coverup and Perkins ladies clothing stores. She was a member of the Tea Sippers. She enjoyed garage sale shopping, traveling, gardening and planting trees.
She is survived by her children, Nanette Hagen, Lawton, Harriet Lugo and husband James Hargrove, Mt. Holly, New Jersey and Edward Chestnut, Jr., Florida; grandchildren and their spouses, Tony Hagen, Jr. and Jennifer, Charles Nelson and Cyndi, Heather Moore and Craig, Jennifer Bass and Zack, Brent Hagen, Edward Chestnut, III, Reighna Priest and Dexter and Harry Chestnut and companion Beth; great grandchildren, Ashley Moore, Alexis Hagen, Eric Moore, T.J. Benson, Jr., Presley Benson, Hagen Bass, Randi Morgan Bass, Molly Hagen, Wyatt Priest, Hudson Priest and Reighlyn Priest; a great great granddaughter, Luna Lawson; and her brother and sister-in-law, John and Judy Johnston, Tasmania, Australia.
Her parents, two sisters, Betty Miller and Maude Boxell, a brother, Tony Johnston, and her son-in-law, Tony Hagen, preceded her in death.
