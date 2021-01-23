Dr. Namon C. Melvin Sr., was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina. He is the second oldest child of the late Mr. Jasper and Mrs. Annie Melvin. He has three brothers and two sisters. He is married to the former Ms. Bernice Marie Dewberry Green of Lawton, Oklahoma, and together they are the parents of five boys and two girls, grandparents of 15 and great-grandparents of three. The Rev. Melvin retired from the United States Army after serving his country honorably for 20 years.
Pastor Melvin received his early education in the North Carolina Public Schools System. He completed his undergraduate studies at Oklahoma Baptist University of Shawnee, Oklahoma, and was awarded his bachelor’s degree in Christian studies in May 2000. In September 2004, he completed the requirements for graduate studies at the University of Phoenix of Phoenix, Arizona, and was awarded his master’s degree in organization management and has received his Master of Divinity and Doctor of Theology degree from Andersonville Theological Seminary in Camilla, Georgia. Additionally, he completed all requirements and is certified as an instructor to teach congress classes at the district and state levels.
Pastor Melvin has preached numerous revivals. He serves as 1st Vice Moderator of the Western District Baptist Association and is a lifetime member of the Lawton/Fort Sill chapter of the NAACP. He has served as: Director of Evangelism for Oklahoma Missionary Baptist State Convention, Inc., Vice President of the Lawton Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance; Vice Moderator-at-Large of the Chickasaw District; a member of the Davis Ministers Alliance; secretary/treasurer of Lawton Interdenominational Alliance; a member of the board of directors of the Great Plains Improvement Foundation; and coordinator of the Lawton/Fort Sill Angel Tree program.
After a long-distinguished career as a minister, called to preach in October 1991, he remembers to this date his trial sermon preached on the 12th of October in 1991, “Will You Follow Jesus?”
In February 2011, Dr. Melvin was called to pastor Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, and is a praying man that boldly teaches and preaches the Word of God.
Dr. Melvin is preceded by his mother, Annie Lou Johnson Melvin and father, Jasper Lewis Melvin.
Dr. Melvin is survived by son, Monuel D. Melvin of Oklahoma City; daughter, Sayonta T. Melvin of Fayetteville, North Carolina, daughter, Naomi C. Melvin of Lawton, Oklahoma; son, Namon C. Melvin Jr. of Lawton, Oklahoma, son, Fred C. Green and his wife, Alexsondria of Hope Mills, North Carolina, son, James R. Green of Chickasha, Oklahoma, son, Duane E. Green of Lawton, Oklahoma; siblings: Belinda Brown and her husband Andre of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Patty Drake and her husband Joe of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Daniel Green and his wife Eloise of Charlotte, North Carolina, Jackie Melvin and late spouse Steve Melvin of Chicago, Illinois; sister-in-law, Mary Jo of Anchorage, Alaska.