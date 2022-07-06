Nadine Irey passed away on July 4, 2022 at Country Club Care in Duncan. She will buried at the Hastings Cemetery in Jefferson County, in the Adkison family plot. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Hart Wyatt Funeral Home of Walters.
Nadine (Adkison) Irey was born on the family farm northeast of Temple, Cotton County, on Feb. 12, 1927 to Ivan Otto “Stog” and Nettie Julia (Gober) Adkison. She finished the eighth grade at Pioneer School, then transferred to Temple High School where she graduated in 1944.
On April 25, 1947 Nadine married Bill Irey, son of H. E. “Pat” and Clara (Bracken) Irey. Judy, their daughter, was born in 1948 and Nadine quit work to take care of her and became a wonderful mom. She was always very patient and encouraging.
After retiring, Nadine divided all the family photos by family, wrote names on the pictures and put them in albums. She also started sewing again as a hobby.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Irey in 2015; parents, “Stog” and Nettie Adkison; and an older sister who died as an infant, Genevieve Adkison.
She is survived by her daughter, Judy Irey.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hastings Cemetery Association, P. O. Box 68, Hastings, OK 73548, are requested.