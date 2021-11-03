Nadine Hanks Clark Swindells, 95, of Louisville, KY, passed away on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, with her son by her side from the disease of Alzheimer’s and is now set free with Christ in His Glory.
Nadine was born in Lawton, on April 9, 1926, to Ross and Meidreth Hanks. She graduated from Lawton High School in 1944 and then attended Cameron College. She married Clifton Clark in May 1947 and then moved to Norman while Clifton attended Oklahoma University. They lived primarily in Fairview and Lawton. In 1974 she married Melvin Swindells and they made their home in Paradise, California.
In 1993, Nadine and Melvin moved to Louisville, Kentucky to be closer to her son and his family. Nadine was a masterful seamstress and made many clothes for her children and others throughout her lifetime. She and her husband were very involved with their church, Southeast Christian Church, until Melvin’s passing in 2012. Soon after Nadine entered a memory care center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin; parents; two stepchildren; and her brothers and sisters.
Nadine is survived by her son, Brent Clark of Louisville, KY; daughter, Stacey Hatt of Norman; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Burial will be at 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 5, at Highland Cemetery in Lawton.