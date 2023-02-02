Nadine Booher

Doretta Nadine Booher was born Dec. 14, 1923, to Fred and Preppa Best in the Hulen Community southeast of Lawton, Okla., and departed this life in Lawton on January 30, 2023, at the age of 99 years.

She graduated from Walters High School in 1941 and was employed by Southwestern Bell Telephone for two years. She married Marvin Norman in January 1943 and moved to the Gregg Community northeast of Temple and remained there until Marvin’s passing in November 1966. She moved to Temple and worked as a bookkeeper for Jack Rodolph Chevrolet for three years and then back to Walters, starting a career with Cotton Electric Coop where she worked until retirement in 1986.

