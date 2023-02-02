Doretta Nadine Booher was born Dec. 14, 1923, to Fred and Preppa Best in the Hulen Community southeast of Lawton, Okla., and departed this life in Lawton on January 30, 2023, at the age of 99 years.
She graduated from Walters High School in 1941 and was employed by Southwestern Bell Telephone for two years. She married Marvin Norman in January 1943 and moved to the Gregg Community northeast of Temple and remained there until Marvin’s passing in November 1966. She moved to Temple and worked as a bookkeeper for Jack Rodolph Chevrolet for three years and then back to Walters, starting a career with Cotton Electric Coop where she worked until retirement in 1986.
Nadine was a member of the First United Methodist Church where she taught a kindergarten class for 15 years and served as treasurer for the women’s society for 23 years. She was a member of the Farm Home Extension Club for 23 years.
In November of 1982 she married Alvin Booher and moved to Waurika Lake where he farmed and ranched until his death in September 1996.
She is survived by one son, Phil Norman of Walters; two grandchildren: Kristin Norman of Duncan, and Shannon Varner and her husband Steve of Tonkawa; five step- grandchildren: Wade Logan and his wife Jackie of Fletcher; Eric Logan and his wife Barbara of Elgin; LeAnn Strickland and her husband Mike of Lawton; Bryan Treece and his wife Deanna of Midlothian, Texas, and Mandy Shrader of Comanche; one great-granddaughter, Hope Bradford of Tonkawa; and nine step-great grandchildren: Ty Logan, Jamie Shost, Kaitlin Logan-Wimmer, Landry Logan, McKall Morris, Baylor McDaniel, Devin Shrader, Eric Shrader and Taylor Varner.
Nadine was preceded in death by two husbands: Marvin Norman and Alvin Booher; five brothers: Zell Best, Richard Best, Don Best, Ted Best and Troy Best; five sisters: Susie Ragland, Evelyn Best, Gwendolyn Hilbert, Oakle Hilbert and Eulalia Arnold.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at First United Methodist Church, Walters, with the Rev. Brantley Tillery officiating under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters. Interment will be in the Temple Cemetery, Temple.