Na-Coa Cor-Chuck Zivaly went to his heavenly home on July 4, 2020.
Graveside services will be 11:00 A.M. Thursday July 9, 2020 at the Ft. Sill Apache Cemetery at Ft. Sill with Michelle Harjo officiating. Burial will follow at Ft. Sill Apache Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Na-Coa was born December 15, 1977 to Robert Zivaly and Dorcas Gooday in Joliet, Illinois. He attended school at Dallas and Indiahoma. He was a member of the Ft. Sill Apache Tribe and also of Comanche Decent. Na-Coa worked as a landscaper for Comanche Nation Workforce.
He is survived by: his mother Dorcas Gooday Bergquist; three brothers: Christian Gerrero, Javier Gooday all of Lawton, Michael David Sasser of Joliet, Illinois.
Preceded in by: grandparents Vera and Henry Gooday; great grandparents: Robert and Mary Gooday Sr.; aunt Janice Pahdocony; uncles: Robert Gooday Jr., Lupe Gooday, Talbert Gooday,cousin Kenny Swift