Funeral service for Myung Cha Toso will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Ricky High officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Friends may view from noon- 9 pm Wednesday, 9 am – 9 pm Thursday and 9 am – noon Friday. The service may be viewed by following the live stream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Myung Cha Toso died Monday, July 13, 2020 in Lawton at the age of 79. She was born May 10, 1941 in Seoul, Korea. She grew up in Korea and had worked at a military base. She married Arvid T. Toso in 1961 in Seoul. He preceded her in death on April 4, 2017. She was primarily a homemaker but had worked in a dining facility at Fort Sill and at Kim’s Cleaners. She had attended the Korean Nazarene Church. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and cooking.
She is survived by her children, Halley Gonzales and husband Tony and Tracy Bowlin and husband Chris, all of Lawton, Song Yee Lavalais and husband Dimetrius and Dong Yun Han, all of Atlanta, Georgia; five grandchildren, Josh Gonzales, Matthew Gonzales, Tyler Gonzales, Jake Bowlin and Jaysa Bowlin; three great grandchildren, Jayla, Kalaia and Kyla Gonzales; her sister, Myung Kang Lee, Lawton, Oklahoma; and her brother Myung Sik Han, Korea.
Her parents, eight brothers and sisters and a great grandson, Alijah Gonzales, preceded her in death.
