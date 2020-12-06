Graveside service for Myrtle Mae Franklin-Taylor will be at 1 a.m., Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at Oil Springs Cemetery (Carter County) in Tatums, OK with Rev. Ronald Boyd, officiating.
Myrtle entered eternal rest on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. Services and interment is entrusted to Howard-Harris Funeral Services, Lawton.
Myrtle Mae Franklin-Taylor, the third of four daughters was born Nov. 20, 1921 to Fisher and Mollie Prince-Franklin in Hennepin. She attended school in the Hennepin/Elmore City area. Myrtle married Joe W. Taylor on Nov. 27, 1938. This union was blessed with six children. The family relocated to Duncan in 1948. A devoted wife and mother, Myrtle worked outside the home for many years to help support the family. Having accepted Christ early in life, Myrtle united with Antioch Baptist Church where she was active in Missionary and Usher Ministries. She had a beautiful voice sang gospel hymns that were comforting to her and a blessing to many. She also was active in Queen Esther Chapter of Eastern Stars. She was a financial whiz and could do more with $22.50 than most could do with $50. An awesome cook, you could find her canning vegetables from the family garden and making jelly, preserves from pear trees and grape vines. She was blessed to travel with family visiting California and riding a boat on the Pacific Ocean.
She leaves to cherish fond memories: four sons: Melvin Taylor (Mary), Gale Taylor (Beverly), Elmer Don Taylor (Mary) all of Duncan; Robert Taylor (Margaret) of Harrah; two daughters: Darlene Taylor Tyner, Omaha, Nebraska; Eva Smith (Roger) of Duncan; her grandchildren: Jacqulyn, Torrie, Tana, Marsha, Christopher, Erica, Kimberly, Corby, Marcia, Robyn (Chico), Bobby, Sharicka, Monique, Jasmine and numerous great and great great-grandchildren; special nephew Marvin Prince as well as other nephews, nieces, cousins, Antioch Baptist Church Family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; all siblings, sisters and brothers-in-law; three grandchildren: Anthony Tyner, Dana Lamont Taylor and Tiffany Taylor-Wells.