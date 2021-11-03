Myrna Gayle Blancett, 80, of Cache, passed away on Oct. 29, 2021 at her son’s residence surrounded by her family. Myrna was born on Sept. 14, 1941, in Orr, the daughter of Marvel and Dorothy (Cowan) Patty.
Myrna was a graduate of the Ringling High School Class of 1959. She continued her education at Midland Junior College during the early 1970s. Myrna married the love of her life, Paul R. Blancett on June 3, 1960 in Oklahoma City. Paul preceded her in death shortly after celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary on June 14, 2015.
Myrna took pride in caring for her family as a homemaker. After Paul and Myrna married, they moved to Chickasha until 1964. Then his career took them to Texas until 1995, which is when they moved back to the Love County, Marietta area. In 2004, they moved to Cache to be closer to their son. Myrna enjoyed bible study, sewing, crocheting, and working in her yard. She was a member of the Faith Journey Church in Lawton.
Myrna is survived by son, Destry Blancett and wife Jacqueline of Cache; daughter, Starla Pelligrino and husband Bob of Alpharetta, GA; brother-in-law, Allen Blancett and wife Gail of Aiken, SC; sister-in-law, Gloria Willis of Marietta; grandchildren: Dexter Blancett and wife Erin, Kirsten Guerra, and D.J. Quarles; great-grandchildren: Thea Blancett and Sophie Blancett; nieces: Lana Langston and husband Eddie, and Karen Livingston and husband Ron; and nephew, Kent Blancett and wife Janet.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by granddaughter, Michelle Blancett; and a brother, David Patty.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at the Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Zak Pruett officiating. Interment will follow at the Crow Cemetery in rural Love County.
Family members will serve as casket bearers.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Faith Journey Church, 6201 NW Elm Avenue, Lawton, OK, 73505 or drop off at the funeral home.