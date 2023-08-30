Funeral services for MSgt (Retired) Dwight M. Skinner will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 1, 2023 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel, Lawton, with Pastor David Shields, Tanglewood Bible Fellowship, Duncan officiating.

Burial with full military honors will be in Fairlawn Cemetery, Snyder.

Air Force icon

