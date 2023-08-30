Funeral services for MSgt (Retired) Dwight M. Skinner will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 1, 2023 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel, Lawton, with Pastor David Shields, Tanglewood Bible Fellowship, Duncan officiating.
Burial with full military honors will be in Fairlawn Cemetery, Snyder.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
MSgt (Retired) Dwight M. Skinner, 88, of Duncan, passed away on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in Duncan. He was born on Dec. 20, 1934, in Slocumb, Geneva County, Alabama to Albert Spurgeon and Mamie (Carroll) Skinner. In his childhood he spent many hours with friends and family hunting, fishing, and causing mischief in Alabama. In 1952, Dwight enlisted in the United States Air Force where he was sent to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas for basic training. Upon completion of basic training, Dwight was stationed at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas. In 1956, Dwight met the love of his life, Wanda Stephens. They were married on Aug. 4, 1956, in Wanda’s hometown of Snyder. Over the years, Dwight’s career in the Air Force led them across many states and countries including Japan, Goose Bay, Labrador, Canada, Vietnam, Taiwan, and many other places in Europe. It was during these years that he and Wanda welcomed their three beautiful children. After 21 years of faithful and courageous service, Dwight retired as a MSgt from the Air Force in 1974. Following his retirement in 1974, he and Wanda returned to Snyder, where they made their home. Around 1987, Dwight went to work for Cecil Lawson Buick-Cadillac in Lawton, and then finally retired after working there until 2003. Settling into a quieter life, he enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and spoiling his grandkids. He also spent countless hours on the lake doing his favorite pastime, fishing. In 2002, the couple made one final move to Duncan, to complete the rest of their 67 years together.
Survivors include his loving wife Wanda of the home; two daughters: Rhonda Kimmel and husband David of Yukon, and Barbara Head and husband Jay of Duncan; four grandchildren: Jay Head and wife Amme of Marlow, Brittany Jefferson and husband Ryan of Yukon, Jared Head and wife Jenny of Marlow, and Trevor Skinner and wife Corie of Snyder. He is also survived by eight great-grandchildren: Riley, Payton, Kadie, Addy, Kyson, Mason, Easton, and Ryker.
Dwight was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Billy Dwight Skinner, three brothers, Horace, Albert and an infant brother, and his sister, Deen Miles.