Graveside service with military honors for Master Sgt. (Retired) William R. “Bill” Wolf will be 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Lawton.
Due to the ongoing pandemic masks are required to be worn while attending the service.
Master Sgt. (Retired) William R. “Bill” Wolf, 90, formerly of Lawton passed away on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at Primrose Retirement Community in Stillwater. He was born Feb. 18, 1930 in St. Louis, Missouri to Samuel and Hazel (Bellville) Wolf. After graduating from Maplewood High School in Maplewood, Missouri he enlisted in the US Army in 1948 and attained the rank of master sergeant in three years. He served 21 years in the Army before his retirement in Oakland, California on Feb. 1, 1969. He was a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam wars. Decorations and citations include the Bronze Star Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Gallantry Cross, and the Wharang Distinguished Military Service Medal, Republic of Korea Medal presented by the President of Korea.
Following retirement, Bill settled in Lawton in March of 1969 where he had a concession contract with the Fort Sill Post Exchange until January 1975 when Bill founded Wolf’s Trophies. He sold the store in 1998.
Bill was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church where he has served on the church council and as Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion.
Mr. Wolf was a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks from 1971-2007, Lawton Lodge No. 1056, serving as exalted ruler and trustee. He also served on the Elks Youth Committee serving the youth of our community for 34 years. He established the Elks Basketball Free Throw program (Hoop Shoot) for the state of Oklahoma in 1972, where he served as state director and regional director. Bill also served the order of Elks as vice president of the Oklahoma Elks Association and as district deputy grand exalted ruler for the southwest district of the Grand Lodge Order of Elks. He was awarded the local, district and state of Oklahoma Elk of the year in 1983-1984. Bill was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post No. 5263. He served on a Post Adjudication Review Board, which is appointed by the Oklahoma Commission of Children and Youth, in which he reviewed cases of deprived children giving recommendations to the judge. He was a volunteer for the American Red Cross helping out at the pharmissary on Fort Sill from 2007-2015. He has been a member of Chickasha Elks Lodge since 2007.
Bill married Norma L. (Stura) Lorenzi on Feb. 6, 1969 in Monessen, Pa.
Bill is survived by three children: Edward M. Lorenzi and wife Gloria of Stillwate; Mary Ann Williams and husband Russell of Jackson, Tenn., and Paul J. Wolf and wife Kathy of Beavercreek, Ohio, five grandchildren: Magen, Shelby, Morgan, Melanie and Angela.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, wife and sister, Mary Louise Tieszen.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Elks National Foundation at www.elks.org.
