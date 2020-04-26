Private family service for MSG (Retired) Robert J. Yamarik will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, April 27, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial with military honors will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
MSG (Retired) Robert J. Yamarik, 87, Oklahoma City, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at his residence in Oklahoma City. He was born October 4, 1932 in Hazleton, Pennsylvania to Martin and Elizabeth (Zisek) Yamarik. He married Elva Jean Eikleberry on April 15, 1966 at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. She passed away on November 28, 1998. He was member of the Lawton/Fort Sill Bowling association from 1965 – 2007, served as secretary/treasurer of Maple Knockers Bowing League from 1982 – 2004, was a national delegate at the Annual ABC Convention from 2003 – 2005 and was secretary/treasurer of the Lawton/Fort Sill Association from 1999 – 2005. He was inducted into the Greater Lawton/Fort Sill Bowling Association Hall of Fame in 2010.
Robert is survived by his two children, daughter, Deborah Korff and husband Al of Oklahoma City and son, Greg D. Gray of Oklahoma City, three grandchildren, Andrew Paul Gray and wife Rima Kay of Oklahoma City, Bobbie Jean Morgan and husband Nicolas of Oklahoma City, and Courtney Lynn Vargas and husband Carlos of Mustang, Oklahoma, four great grandchildren, Christano and Coralie Vargas, Ronin Krabuanrat, and Madeline Morgan, one brother, Paul Yamarik and wife Jennie of Hazleton, Pennsylvania and many nieces and nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, wife, one brother and three sisters.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 6525 N Meridian Ave., Suite 110, Oklahoma City, OK 73116 or to www.cancer.org or to the charity of your choice.
