Private family service for MSG (Retired) Robert J. Yamarik will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, April 27, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial with military honors will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
MSG (Retired) Robert J. Yamarik, 87, of Oklahoma City, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at his residence.
