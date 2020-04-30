MSG (Retired) James W. Mitchell Jr., 84, passed from this life on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Center after a long illness. Friends may view on Thursday, April 30, from 9 AM to 5 PM at Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Home. A family graveside service with military honors will be held at the Fort Sill Post Cemetery on Friday morning, May 1, with Rev. Don Barnes of Lawton First Assembly officiating. James was born on January 9, 1936 in New Bern, North Carolina to James W. and Julia (Maxwell) Mitchell. He grew up in New Bern and joined the North Carolina National Guard at the age of 17, serving for seven years. He married Irene Chadwick on May 26, 1961, and later that year, he enlisted for active duty in the US Army. His military career included combat duty in Vietnam, overseas tours in Germany and Korea, as well as stateside duty at several field artillery posts. He was awarded many service medals, including a Bronze Star. MSG Mitchell retired from the Army in 1981. After retirement his family settled in Lawton, and Jim worked for a contractor at Fort Sill as a tech writer. In 1985 he began working for Telos Corporation, Lawton, in the same capacity. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in General Education in 1987and a Bachelor of Business Administration in 1989, both from Cameron University. He married Celeste Kaeton on January 18,1997 and retired from Telos in 1998. James was a member of the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society as well as the Honorable Order of Saint Barbara. Jim was a Godly man who loved the Lord and enjoyed studying the Bible. His life exemplified the Christian values of generosity, kindness, and servanthood. He attended several area churches over the years. He also enjoyed woodworking, cooking, and visits to the wildlife refuge. James is survived by his wife, Celeste of the home; his son, Harald and wife Debbie, Midlothian, TX; Celeste’s children, Judy Martinez and husband Gilbert, Lawton, and Jonathan Kaeton and wife Darlene, CrossRoads, TX; two brothers, Charles A. Mitchell, South Carolina, and Louie J. Mitchell, North Carolina; a special nephew, George Mitchell, Florida; two grandchildren, Christie Thompson and husband Jon, Midlothian, TX and Kaitie Small and husband Richard, Oklahoma City; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Irene; three brothers, Luther, William, and Alec Mitchell; and two sisters, Ida Holmes and Julia Scales. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Wounded Warriors Family Support, the Roever Foundation, or another veterans cause.
The family is having private services.