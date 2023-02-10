Funeral Mass for MSG (Retired) James Edward “Jim” Taylor will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Elgin, with Rev. Rayanna Narisetti, Pastor officiating.

Burial with full military honors will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.

