Funeral Mass for MSG (Retired) James Edward “Jim” Taylor will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Elgin, with Rev. Rayanna Narisetti, Pastor officiating.
Burial with full military honors will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
A Rosary will be held at 6 p.m., Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 at the funeral home with a visitation to follow.
MSG (Retired) James “Jim” Edward Taylor, of Lawton, was a caring husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He was called to eternal rest on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at the age of 81. Jim was the second child of nine siblings born to William Paul and Naomi (Mangrum) Taylor on Feb. 2, 1942 in Knoxville, Tennessee. After graduating from high school, Jim pursued his dreams to serve in the United States Army. Jim faithfully and honorably served his country during war and peacetime. Jim’s distinguished career included two combat tours in Vietnam. During his deployments, Jim was awarded two Purple Hearts for selfless acts and a Bronze Star with Valor. Jim culminated his distinguished career after 21 years and retired ranked as a Master Sergeant, Fort Sill.
After Jim retired from the military, he worked for the City of Lawton for 20 years and retired once again. Then he kept himself busy by working for the GEO Group, Lawton Correctional Facility, for another 15 years only to retire once again so he could spend quality time with his family and loved ones.
Jim was a man of many passions including memberships and affiliations with the VFW, Sheriff, and Filipino-American Associations. Jim also had a great love for cars and spending time with family. His greatest fulfillment as a father and grandfather was supporting activities his loved ones were involved in. Jim rarely missed an event; he was their biggest fan and cherished every moment.
Jim is survived by his beautiful wife, Rosanna Ibero Taylor; five sisters: Shirley B. (deceased); Linda M.; Nancy S.; Sheila C., and Patricia T. (deceased), and four brothers: Donald; Glenn (deceased); Johnny, and Roy. He is a proud father to four sons: James Jr.; Jeffery; Anthony, and Richard; two daughters: Alexandra Taylor and Angelica Taylor-Hinton; 10 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents.
His cheerful attitude and bright smile will be missed by everyone who knew him.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to the extended family and close friends for their care and compassion.