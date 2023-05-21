A gathering for family and friends of MSG (Retired) Edward H. Thiessen will be held from 5:00 p.m. till 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Master Sergeant Theissen will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at the Fort Sill National Cemetery with full military honors.
MSG (Retired) Edward H. Thiessen, 87, of Lawton, Oklahoma, passed away Friday, May 19, 2023, at his home. He was born in Walnut, Iowa, on Oct. 8, 1935, to Henry and Dolly (Sandbothe) Thiessen.
Edward was an “Iowa farm boy” who received a scholarship to play college football but dropped out to help his family. He joined the U.S. Army and did his basic training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. He served his country for over 20 years, serving three tours in Vietnam earning two Bronze Stars and many other awards. While stationed in Germany he coached a football team to a European Championship. He retired as the Fire Chief of the U.S. Army Garrison, Bamberg, Germany. He had two mentors that he had the highest respect for during his time in service, which were General Franks and General Baxter.
Edward fought the good fight. He loved God, his country, his family, and he loved unconditionally.
Edward is survived by his wife of 38 years, Virginia L. Thiessen; two sons: Thomas Thiessen and wife Petra and Henry P. Thiessen and wife Cathy; two stepsons: Scott Prosser and wife Natalie and Richard Prosser; grandchildren: Michael Thiessen and wife Lani, Robert Thiessen, Cory Russell, Taylor Prosser, Austin Prosser and wife Shelby, Sydney Prosser, and Asher Prosser; great-grandchildren: Cherish Thiessen, Silas Thiessen, Jacob, Caleb, Levi Thiessen, Neveah Lord, Julia, Arthur Prosser, Lily Prosser, Dillon Claxton, and Jaida Dye; two sisters: Charolette Thiessen of Omaha, Nebraska, and Irene Borham and husband Eric of Allen, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jim Thiessen; sister, Joanne Peterson and husband John.