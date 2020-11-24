Private family graveside service will be held for MSG (Retired) Edward Earl Deland, Jr. on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at Post Cemetery, Fort Sill, Oklahoma.
Interment with military honors is under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Edward Earl Deland, Jr. died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Lawton, at the age of 67. He was born Sept. 17, 1953 in Auburn, New York. He grew up in New York and prior to graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Army, later earning his diploma from Lawton High School with the Class of 1974. He married Emily Tartsah on March 15, 1974 at Hog Creek, Oklahoma.
He retired from the Army on Aug. 31, 1991 after more than 20 years of service. His awards include the Rifle M16 and 45 CAL Pistol Expert Badges, Driver and Mechanic Badge with “W” Device, Aircraft Crewman Badge, Overseas Service Bar, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation with Palm Device, Army Service Ribbon, Non Commissioned Officers Professional Development Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal with One Bronze Service Star, Army Good Conduct Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with 2 Bronze Service Stars, Army Achievement Medal and the Army Commendation Medal with 3rd Oak Leaf Cluster.
Following his retirement from the military he worked for Southwest Sales as a warehouse manager. He was still employed there at the time of his death. He attended Central Baptist Church and enjoyed coin collecting.
He is survived by his wife, of the home; daughter and son-in-law: Docia Jean and Kyle J. Sampson, Lawton; son and daughter-in-law: Edward Earl Deland, III and Melissa, Lawton; nine grandchildren: Kyla, Alyssa, Savanah, Michael, Chelsea, Morgan, Kassidy, Hannah and Gabriel; one great grandson, Shaan, Jr.; his mother, Jean Brown, Cortland, New York; brother, Robert Deland, Cortland, New York; and step sister, Dorothy Olcott, New York.
His father, Edward Earl Deland, Sr., preceded him in death.
