Funeral services for MSG (Retired) Clarence F. White Jr. will be 11:30 a.m., Thursday, July 14, 2022 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wipyo Hong, Pastor of Korean First Baptist Church, Lawton, officiating.
Burial, with full military honors, will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
MSG (Retired) Clarence F. White Jr., 77, of Lawton, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022 at his home in Lawton. He was born Aug. 2, 1944 in Okemah, to Clarence F. White, Sr. and Irene (Bardin) White. Clarence grew up near McKinney, Texas and Terrell, Texas, graduating from high school in Terrell. He later enlisted in the Army where he served for 22 years retiring as a Master Sergeant in 1986. He served two tours of duty each in Germany, Vietnam, and Korea. During the Vietnam War, Clarence would sleep on a tank with his mother’s name Irene inscribed on the tank. He loved his mother very much.
While in the Army, Clarence earned the following awards, the Army Commendation Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal (6th award), Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, NCO Professional Development Ribbon (Adv), Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation w/Palm, and the Combat Infantryman Badge.
On June 3, 1983, Clarence married Sun Choi in Seoul, South Korea. Upon his retirement from the Army Clarence began working civil service on Fort Sill and was the manager of the motor pool, retiring after an 18-year career.
Clarence cherished his grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them, he enjoyed fishing and feeding the rabbits. At one point during his time in the Army, Clarence raced cars and was very successful at it and won many trophies. He taught auto mechanics at night at the Great Plains Technology Center in Lawton and sponsored Korean military members attending training at Fort Sill. He volunteered in many different capacities on Fort Sill. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Clarence is survived by his wife of the home; two daughters: Anita Boyd and husband Johnny of Norman, and Justina Beck and husband Tommy of Lawton; four grandchildren: Amber Beaver and husband Cameron of Sulphur; Laney Stearman of Norman; Bethany Nelson and husband Jacob of Duncan, and Justin Bolton of Lawton; four great-grandchildren: Abel Beaver; Brinley Beaver; Clark Nelson, and Oliver Nelson; one sister, Margaret Briscoe and husband Jessie of Texas, and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Clarence is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and two brothers.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com