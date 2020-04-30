MSG (Ret) Raymond Edward Sprieck, Lawton, was born April 7, 1935 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Edward and Leola (Heil) Sprieck. He passed away peacefully on April 26, 2020 at the age of 85. Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 29, 2020 from 12pm-8pm at the Fletcher Funeral Home, Fletcher, OK. Graveside services will be held Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 2:00pm at the Fletcher Cemetery under direction of Fletcher Funeral Home.
Raymond graduated from Plattsmouth High School in Plattsmouth, NE in 1953. He married Nancy Perry in 1954; together they had 5 children. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1956. After serving proudly in the Army he retired after 30 years of service. He then went to work for Civil Service where he retired after 6 years. He married Jessica Jones in March of 1976. Raymond will be remembered for his tinkering and love of fishing. He was also very humorous and could make anyone laugh.
He is survived by his wife, Jessica, of the home; son, James Sprieck; daughters: Susan Alley, Christine Pursley and Heather Estrada; sister, Ellen Lewin; sisers-in-law, Dorothy Guerassio, Pat Thomas, Melissa Shaw, Lou Jones-Baldwin and Joanne Jones; he also has numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a son, Jeffrey Sprieck.