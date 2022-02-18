Mozelle Gibson, 85, went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
She was a loving daughter, sister, wife and mother. She spent over 50 years of her life as an X-ray technician in Lawton, Okla., but her great joy was to teach 2nd grade students in her Sunday School class at her church and tell them about Jesus. That was her true mission in life — to tell everyone she knew about her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. For many children she was a safe place where they felt greatly loved. She had a heart for children and took as many of them under her wing as she could.
Mozelle moved to Tallahassee, Fla., in May of 2020 to live with her son, Mark, and his wife due to health issues. As often as she was able she attended Bradforville First Baptist Church where she was a member. She loved her Sunday School class and they loved her as well. Mozelle played the piano and quilted. She enjoyed shopping in thrift shops, working with wood to create furniture and picture frames and loved anything sweet, especially ice cream.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at Bradfordville First Baptist Church, Tallahassee, Fla., on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at 1 p.m. At a later date a memorial service will be held in her long-time hometown of Lawton, OK. All are welcome to attend.
She is survived by sons Mark Gibson and wife, Sonjia (Tallahassee, Fla.); Lee Gibson and wife Gina (Cache, Okla.); James and Robert: daughters: Janet Trahan and husband Howard (Walters, Okla.) Kay and Sara; her sister, Avanelle Rankin (Longton, Kan.); grandchildren: Justin, Alan, Kristy, Rachel, Ashley, Jeffrey, Kaci, Stephen, Kelly, Michelle, Spencer, Christopher and Kady; and many other nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Pansy Ficklin (Coffeyville, Kan.); her sons: Lawerence “Larry” Gibson (Lawton, Okla.) and Brian Gibson (Norman, Okla.); and her brother, Earl Ficklin (Berryton, Kan.).