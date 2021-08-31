Memorial service for Montgomery Albert Stoltenberg, 52, of Lawton, will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 at Cameron Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Teel officiating.
Mr. Stoltenberg passed away at his home on Aug. 22, 2021.
Montgomery was born Aug. 11, 1969 in Lawton, to Larry Stoltenberg and Sandra (Arp) Stoltenberg where he grew up and attended school. He loved to fish and was an avid biker and participated in many competitive races, like Hotter than Hell. He also enjoyed listening to music and watching movies and hanging out with his family and friends.
Montgomery is survived by his father Larry Stoltenberg and wife, Mary, of North Carolina, his mother, Sandra Maddox and husband, Edwin, of Lawton; brothers: Randolph Stoltenberg and Christopher Stoltenberg, both of Lawton; sister, Lisa of North Carolina; and a host of other loving family member and friends.