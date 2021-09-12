The life of Monte L. Hart will be celebrated on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 at 10 a.m. in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel. The family will gather following the service at Salas Urban Cantina, and friends are welcome.
Monte L. Hart left this earth on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 in Lawton, Oklahoma at the age of 71. He was born Aug. 27, 1950 and raised in Oakwood, Oklahoma by parents Lavern and Rose Ella Hart. A member of the last graduating class of Oakwood High School in 1968, he later attended Southwestern Oklahoma State University to play basketball before taking some time to travel the United States, finally settling in Lawton.
Monte married Rhonda Forbis in Vernon, Texas and together they had two children, Lauren and Brandon. Early on in his career he worked as an assistant manager for Anthony’s. He later held multiple leadership positions with Farm Fresh Bakery, including winning multiple safety awards throughout his 16 years before going on to other leadership ventures in the warehouse of Family Dollar and as a directional driller with Scientific Drilling. Most recently he worked with many of his friends at Fire Pros, LLC here in Lawton.
Monte loved the outdoors and was an avid sportsman. He especially enjoyed the time he spent hunting and fishing with his good friend, Jody Williams.
He is preceded in death by both parents and brother-in-law, Walter Grabow.
He is survived by his two children and their spouses: Brandon and Lindsey Hart and Lauren and Brandon Eichler, all of Oklahoma City; his four grandchildren: Harrison and Mia Hart and Miles and Avery Eichler; his two sisters: Holly Grabow and Muriel Trumbley and her husband Richard, all of Kingfisher; and his former spouse, Rhonda Hart-Crawford, Oklahoma City.
He was dearly loved by many and will be greatly missed.