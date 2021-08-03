Monroe Christopher Cox, 74 of Lawton, passed away on July 25, 2021 at his home.
Monroe was born on Jan. 2, 1947 in Spartanburg, South Carolina to Early and Sarah Cox. He served his country in the U.S. Army until retirement. He was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan. He also loved taking care of others and never met a stranger. He was very outgoing and generous.
He is survived by his son, Christopher Cox and wife Susan of Clyde, Texas; daughters: Karen Curtis of Lawton, and Elizabeth Baird of Durant; grandchildren: Ashley; Michala; Kalyn; Zacharee; Michael; Lacy and three more along with great-grandchildren; sister, Rubie Cox of Lawton; brothers: Harold Cox of Lawton, and Mayford Cox of Tulsa, along with several nieces, nephews, other relatives and close friends.
Funeral services for Monroe Christopher Cox will be on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel, internment will follow at Fort Sill National Cemetery.
