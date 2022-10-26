Monique Poafpybitty Nevaquaya went to her heavenly reward on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 in Lawton.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Thursday Oct. 27, 2022 at the Sherwood Tsotigh Memorial UMC in Cache with Rhonda Hejny officiating. Burial will follow at Post Oak Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.