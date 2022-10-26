Monique Poafpybitty Nevaquaya went to her heavenly reward on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 in Lawton.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Thursday Oct. 27, 2022 at the Sherwood Tsotigh Memorial UMC in Cache with Rhonda Hejny officiating. Burial will follow at Post Oak Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Monique was born July 9, 1975 in Dallas, TX to Malcolm and Verwyn (Poafpybitty) Nevaquaya. Monique was a full blood member of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma. She attended and graduated from Education Magnet School in Dallas, TX in 1992. She then received her associate degree in Sociology from Richland College and was also a Teacher’s Assistant at Dan Rogers Elementary School in Dallas, TX. Monique also worked for the Census Bureau in multiple cities around the U.S. She was a caretaker for her parents in their later years. She was a loving and caring woman taking care of the ones that depended on her.
She is survived by her daughter, Cassie Starla Littlehawk of Lawton; brother, Aaron Nevaquaya of Norman; sister, Anna Sankey of Lawton; nephews: Moses, Demetrius, Kenai, Aaron Jr., Todd and Sage; nieces: Athena, Emma, Camille, Courtney and Carman.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Malcolm and Verwyn Nevaquaya; grandparents: Malcolm Tate Nevaquaya Sr. and Velma Komah, Frank and Irene (Chapabitty) Poafpybitty.