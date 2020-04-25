Monika Saupitty 69 Cyril, passed away Tuesday April 21, 2020

Graveside Service will be 11:00 AM Monday April 27, 2020 at Celestial Gardens Cemetery in Cyril with Lloyd Heminokeky officiating under direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.

