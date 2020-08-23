Monika A. Brown, age 80, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020.
Monika Auguste Rosenbauer was born on March 8, 1940 in Gunzenhausen, Germany to the late Walter Meier and Frieda Rosenbauer. Monika always loved Elvis Presley and, as a young adult, she met her “Elvis” Robert “Bob” J. Brown, a young military man and musician. Monika moved to the U.S.A. where they were married in 1959 and lived the “Army life” until Bob retired in 1978. Lawton, Oklahoma was her home for over 45 years.
Monika is survived by her daughter Barbara H. Brown and beloved dog LuLu of Phoenix, Arizona as well as several relatives in Germany.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bob, parents Walter and Frieda, a special aunt and uncle Hedi and Bill Sartain, and sister Elle Näher.
Private services will be held where Monika will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband at Sunset Memorial Gardens underneath the great Oklahoma sky that she so loved.
To share memories and offer condolences please visit www.heritagefuneralchapels.com.