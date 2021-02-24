Missenah Denise Poolaw-Dufrene, 60, passed away Feb. 20, 2021 at McAlester. She was born Dec. 5, 1960, in Lawton, to Lester Gene Poolaw and Berdena Thompson.
Missenah was considered an Army Brat. She graduated from Lawton High School, and received her RN license from Oklahoma State University, Stillwater. She loved working in the nursing field. She touched so many lives.
She married Berkman Dufrene Jan. 29, 1995. She raised four children. They loved the family gathering. She loved sewing and made beautiful clothes and blankets for the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She attended the New Rock Church, Lawton.
Preceded in death by: parents, Lester and Berdena Poolaw; brothers: Sonny, John, and Jamie Poolaw; sister, Etheleen Poolaw; son, Joshua Reed-Viggiani.
Survived by her: husband, Berkman Dufrene, Lawton; cousins: Carol Poolaw, Anadarko; Evelyn Rogers, Stillwater; John Lindy Poolaw and wife Brenda, Oklahoma City; daughter, Angel Rodriguez and husband, John, Lawton; daughter-in-law, Bianca Viggiani; sons: Georges Dufrene and wife, Katherine, Lawton; Etienne Dufrene, Lawton; nephews: Ross Poolaw and wife, Rhiannon, Lawton; nieces: Cynthia Smith and husband Ryan, Anadarko; Trina Poolaw, Oklahoma City; Kathryn Knott and husband Mike, Perry; grandchildren: Joseph Miller; Teresa Rodriguez; Nala Rodriguez; Steven Nakoa Brown; Criscencio Rodriguez; Matthew Rodriguez; Raiden Angel Garza; Josiah Viggiani; Jeremiah Viggiani; Jacob Viggiani; Ryleigh Poolaw; great-grandchildren: Ezekiel Miller; Hazel Grace Rodriguez; Everly Rodriguez
Funeral will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Ray and Martha’s Funeral Home, Anadarko.
Visitation will be 2 p.m. — 8 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, and 9 a.m. — 8 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 at Ray and Martha’s Funeral Home, Anadarko.
Arriangments are under the direction of Ray and Martha’s Funeral Home, Anadarko.