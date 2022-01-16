Memorial service for Minnie Sue (Miller) Bussanmas Bridges will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 in the First United Methodist Church, Indiahoma, with Dr. Roy Jaye and David Coakley officiating.
A private family interment will be held in the IOOF Cemetery, South of Indiahoma under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home of Snyder.
Minnie Sue (Miller) Bussanmas Bridges, 88, Frederick, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 at her home in Frederick. She was born March 3, 1933 at home in Snyder, to C.O. and Katherine “Kate” Miller. She married Maurice Hermann Bussanmas on Dec. 23, 1954. He preceded her in death on Oct. 29, 1982. She then married Hayden Bridges on Aug. 7, 1987. He passed away April 1, 2004. Minnie Sue received her bachelor’s degree in teaching from Southwest Oklahoma State University and taught at Indiahoma Public Schools for 25 years, before becoming a GED instructor at Treasure Lake Job Corp for six years, and finally a camp host with Great Plains State Park in Mountain Park, Oklahoma for 15 years. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
Minnie Sue is survived by her daughter, Lea Ann Terry of Frederick; her son, Ronnie Bussanmas of Frederick; Brazilian daughter, Claudia Oshiro-Clemente of Pia Sacobo, Brazil; grandchildren: Morgan Terry; Mitchell Terry and Mariechen Terry; step-sons: Sam; Gilbert and Stanley Bridges all of Dothan, Alabama; her brother, David Hanes Miller of Edmond; her sister, Mary Katherine Moore of Stillwater;, sisters-in law: Herwannah Jones Sellers of Indiahoma; Lilly Verle Miller of Edmond; Pauline Igo, of Indiahoma; Berline Timbs of Hot Springs, Arkansas, and a host of nieces and nephews which she adored.
She was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands; son-in-law, Marvin Terry; brother, Jimmie Rae Miller and sister-in-law Mary Helen Miller; mother and father-in-law, Jewel and Otto Bussanmas; parents-in-law, Charles and Ollie Speaks; brothers-in-law: Rusty Jones; Kenneth Igo; Wayne Smalling, his wife Florene and Arthur Timbs.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the First United Methodist Church of Indiahoma, 401 Potter Street, Indiahoma, OK 73552 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, SW Oklahoma Region Office, 2306 E. Gore Blvd., Suite 208, Lawton, OK 73501.