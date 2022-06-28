Public viewing for Min “Upin” McAllister will be held from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on both Wednesday, June 29, 2022 and Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Min “Upin” McAllister died peacefully in Frederick, on June 25, 2022 at the age of 88 years old. She was born June 22, 1934 to Sook and Pia Nadee in the village of Pei Mai in Korat, Thailand. She was the youngest of 10 children.
She was a bit of a prankster as a young woman. She loved to play jokes on her parents and siblings. She was a hard worker and helped provide for her family. After the passing of her parents by the age of 14-years-old, she worked in Bangkok. It was there she met Sak Yuthaphanboraphar. Together they had two sons, Paul and Rungsea.
In 1969 she met Edward McAllister, a U.S. Army soldier. They married and together they had two children, Benjama and Daniel. In 1976, Edward officially adopted Paul and Rungsea and the family immigrated to the United States, setting in Lawton-Fort Sill.
She was a wonderful mother and continued to work hard to care for her family in America. She was employed by Western Uniform and Towel Company from 1979-1992. She retired after the death of her husband, Edward.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who cared deeply for those around her and always put others first. She was an exceptional person and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her son, Paul McAllister Sr. and his children, Nick McAllister and wife Danielle and their daughter, Payslee and Paul McAllister Jr. and his wife Shelby and their son, Karson; her son, Rungsea McAllister and his wife Taren and their children, Maverick, Kai, Kamdyn and Kinsea; her daughter, Benjama Rodriguez and her husband Luis and their children Adrianna, Alexia and Alysa; and her son, Daniel McAllister and his wife Emily and their children, Brooke and Benjamin.
Min was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Edward, after 21 years of marriage.