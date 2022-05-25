Graveside service for Milton Edwin Simpson will be at 10 a.m., Friday, May 27, 2022, at Highland Cemetery, Lawton, with Rev. David Hubbard of Lawton First Assembly officiating.
Burial will be under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Milton Edwin Simpson, 85, of Lawton, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Lawton.
Milton was born at Fort Sill, on July 27, 1936, to Edwin H. and Margaret (Reiser) Simpson. His father was military and as World War II intruded on everyone’s life, he was forced to travel extensively during his school years. He was in numerous classrooms and school districts before completing the 7th grade. He graduated from Lawton High School in May of 1955. He occasionally commented that he had swam in both oceans and been stung by jellyfish in the Gulf of Mexico. He was baptized into the Christian faith shortly after his 13th birthday and served as a Sunday School teacher, youth worker and as a Deacon throughout his life. He was a member of the First Assembly of God at the time of his death. He earned a private pilot’s license in his youth and enjoyed flying for many years. As a Boy Scout, he earned the Eagle Rank and became a Scouter. He worked with the Order of the Arrow where he achieved a Brotherhood rating. He attended one semester at Cameron and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from University of Oklahoma in 1960 and then earned a Master’s in Elementary School Administration from Arkansas State University in 1980. He served in the 45th Division Signal Battalion and a member of the 9416 Air Force Recovery Squadron. He taught school for several years, mostly in the elementary program but taught high school electronics for six years in Arkansas where he sponsored a high school amateur radio club. His greatest pleasure in life came from having participated in the growth and education of the youth of the community.
In 1973 he earned certification in Arkansas as an emergency medical technician. He taught First Aid and swimming classes for the American Red Cross. In 1970, He qualified for an FCC First Class Radio Engineering Certificate and served as an engineer for KLAW-FM for two years. He earned his first Amateur Radio License in August of 1976 and eventually qualified with an Amateur Extra rating. He was a member of the Lawton-Fort Sill Amateur Radio Club and served as the club secretary for three years.
He is survived by his brothers: Edwin Joseph Simpson and wife Dawn; Fred Andrew Simpson and wife Theresa, and Stephen Darrel Simpson and wife Jeannie; nephews: Alan Simpson and Michael Dean Simpson and wife Melony.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers: Fred George, David Edward Simpson and David Russell Simpson and niece, Linette Simpson.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com