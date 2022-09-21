Graveside services for Millie Cherry will be Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at 1:30 p.m., at Sunset Memorial Gardens, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Family to greet friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., on Thursday at the funeral home.
Millie Cherry, 96, Elgin, passed away Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 at her home.
Millie was born to Fred and Augusta Walbrick on March 22, 1926, in Edmond. She attended school at Accredited Elementary School. She married Grady South on June 10, 1944, in Lawton, with this marriage came along only one child, Mary Joyce South Cook. Grady and Millie divorced, but Millie remained very close to the South family. She later married Leonard Cherry, on Nov. 26,1963, in Lawton, where they lived. They then moved to their home north of Porter Hill Drive, where Millie loved to work in her vegetable garden each year. She and Leonard raised quarter horses until his death. They also enjoyed going to senior citizen dances in Cooperton, and to listen to her beloved brother, Jack, play music.
Millie worked her whole life. She started out in the cotton fields as a child. Then, as she got older, she worked in a bakery where she learned to make the best homemade pies. She worked for McClellan’s in old downtown Lawton. She also worked at Meadors Department Store as a buyer for ladies’ wear. She retired in 1986.
Millie and Leonard were members of the Lawton Rangers and Southwest Cattlemen’s Association. Millie was a member of Richard Spur Baptist Church where she taught Bible School, Sunday School and worked in the office.
After her retirement and the death of her husband, Millie devoted her time to taking care of her great-grandchildren, Brandon Keith and Shelby Lynn. She loved her family more than life. She had nine sisters and brothers and many nieces and nephews. She thought of her grandchildren as her own and always said that she did not have one child but four.
Millie is survived by her daughter, Mary Joyce South Cook, of the home; grandchildren: Robert Johnson and Rhonda Johnson of Oklahoma City, and Machelle Sanders of Lawton; two great-grandchildren: Brandon K. Sanders, of Fort Hood, Texas, and Shelby L. Sanders, of Lawton; five great great-grandchildren: Paisley Lynn, Jaxon Stephen, Aubree Machelle and Easton Paul all of Lawton, and, Gavin Cole of Guthrie. She is also survived by her sister, Alice Wainscott, of Duncan, and a special brother, Jack Walbrick, of Lawton, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leonard Cherry; her brothers: George Walbrick, Fred Walbrick, Arthur Walbrick, Paul Walbrick and Albert Walbrick; her sisters: Ida Warner and twin sister, Lillie Carr; and, a special sister-in-law Neva Walbrick.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Hospice and very good friends, Tracy and Russ Roach.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com
