Funeral service for Mildred Maxine Kauley, 88 of Lawton will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Phil Goombi officiating.
Burial will be at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
Updated: April 9, 2023 @ 4:10 am
Mrs. Kauley passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Lawton.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Monday, April 10, 2023 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mildred Maxine (Ross) Kauley was born to Field and Maggie Ross at the Claremore Indian Hospital on Aug. 17, 1934. She grew up in rural Mayes County near the small town of Salina. As a child, she began her education in a one-room county school where she learned to speak English, a language very different from the Cherokee language that was fluently spoken in her family’s home. Maxine attended school at Chilocco Indian School and Salina High School, where she played basketball. She wasn’t very tall, but she developed an outside shot and she could make it rain! She was also Salina royalty as the very first Chouteau Day queen. After high school Maxine attended Bacone College in Muskogee. It was in choir class that she caught the eye of the young man that she would eventually marry. On Oct. 7, 1953, after a Sunday church service in Salina, she wed Reuben Kauley. Soon after, their adventure as an Army family began. For the next 20 years they spent time at Fort Lewis, Washington, and Fort Chaffee, Arkansas. They did two tours in Germany before heading back to Fort Lewis, and eventually on to Fort Sill where Reuben retired after 20 years of military service. They settled in Lawton where they made their forever home with their four children. After Reuben’s retirement, Maxine went back to college and earned a degree in Elementary Education from Cameron University. Reuben passed away on Aug. 25, 2003, just a few weeks shy of their 50th wedding anniversary.
Maxine was a member of the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians. She enjoyed sewing and watching sports, especially Lawton High Football, and Atlanta Braves Baseball. She also liked to sing; she was a past participant of the Handel’s Messiah Performance, held in Lawton every December.
Maxine was a devout Christian and she attended a number of Baptist Indian churches in Southwest Oklahoma throughout the years. She volunteered her time in the children’s house at the annual Easter Pageant in the Wichita Mountains for a number of years.
She is survived by her son, Gary Lee and wife, Carolyn, of Norman; daughters: Becky Kraetzer, also of Norman, and Candy Taylor and her husband, Chris, of Lawton. She was the grandmother of five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and two great great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, her parents; her brothers: Floyd and Norman Ross; her sisters: Amelia Haven and Norma Jean Sanders; her daughter, Suzanne Whitlock; her son-in-law, Keith Kraetzer, and three grandchildren.
