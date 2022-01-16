Our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Mildred Jo Cowin, 95, ended her journey on earth on Jan. 12, 2022.
She was born Oct. 19, 1926 to John and Gladys (Cane) Beauchamp in Wynnewood.
Mildred graduated from Wynnewood High School two years early at the age of 16. She was immediately employed by the U.S. Air Force at Tinker Air Force Base from 1943 to 1959. During that time she served a tour with the Air Force’s Mutual Defense Assistance Program in Chateauroux, France.
Mildred married Zane Cowin in 1958. In 1959, she transferred to the Field Artillery School at Fort Sill. At the time of her retirement in 1981, she was the Administrative Officer in the Communication/Electronics Department.
She served on several boards with the Fort Sill Credit Union and the Liberty Heights Neighborhood Association. Mrs. Cowin also spent many weekends as secretary to rodeo activities which her children participated in. She has been a member of Liberty Heights Chapel for over 50 years. She was also a volunteer at Southwestern Hospital for several years.
Mildred (Grandma Jo) is survived by two sons: Boots and Teresa Cowin of rural Sterling and Joe and Donna Cowin of Oklahoma City. She is also survived by grandchildren: Justin Boots Cowin; Kelsey Jo Hale and husband Joe; Chizum Zane Hale and wife Marlee; Ty Hale and wife Tasha and twins Keith and Kelsey Drapeau; great-grandchildren: Bronc Allen Cowin; Zane Wesley Hale and Memphis Hale.
She was preceded in death by husband, Zane, Daughter Kelly Hale and grandson, Colt Cowin.
A visitation will be held Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 at Elgin Funeral Home from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The family will be present to receive visitors from 6 p.m. — 8p.m.
Funeral services will be held at the Cowboy Church, Apache on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 at 10 a.m.. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery in Wynnewood.