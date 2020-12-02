Funeral service for Mildred Jean Fields will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 in Holy Cross Lutheran Church with Rev. Ahren Reiter, Pastor officiating.
Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Mildred Jean Fields, age 82, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 as her husband awaited her entry into the gates of Heaven. Mildred was born May 31, 1938 in Akron, Ohio to Victor Frank and Mildred Margrate Sokot. She had two sisters, Gale Williams and Kathy Bee.
Mildred met her husband Orvie Ray Fields and they fell in love and devoted their life to one another. They were married April 20, 1957 in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. Together Mildred and Orvie raised a big family. They had five sons, Greg Fields, Michael Fields, Jeff Fields, Scott Fields, and Matthew Thomas Fields who passed away at birth.
This loving family moved to Lawton in 1978 where they settled in their forever home. Mildred had her hands full raising four rambunctious boys. Her sons loved her cooking and each meal the family had began by sitting down and saying grace prior to eating. Jean was known for making the best macaroni egg salad, a dish the family would always fight for. Every morning Jean and Orvie went to McDonald’s where they would share a meal. Orvie was a true gentleman and would always help her set up her food.
Not only did Jean raise her own kids but also eight grandchildren who all learned life lessons from her. She also had nine great-grandchildren who cherished all the memories they were able to create with her.
Jean loved spending time with her sister, Gale Williams. They loved shopping, watching movies, and going on family vacations. Jean was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran church for 40 years and you could always count on her sitting up front every Sunday morning with her husband. Mildred Jean Fields was the perfect example of what a good-hearted Christian woman should be. You could always talk to her when something was wrong and no matter what it was, she would make it better. Her family is thankful for the time they spent with her and everything that they were able to learn from her. Her smile would light up a room. Her presence was pure grace. Her touch was so gentle. Her heart was as big as the moon. Her spirit was kind-hearted and as warm as a summer’s afternoon. Her kisses were so very soft. Her hugs were always preferred over all the rest, they would make you feel safe and warm.
She is survived by her three sons: Greg Fields, Michael Fields, and Jeff Fields; six grandchildren: Tim Fields, James Fields, Nathan Fields, Shawna Fields, Brian Fields and Therese-Marie Fields. She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren, her loving sister, Gale Williams and her great friends, Jean and Jo Constinteno, with whom Jean and Orvie went to dinner with every Wednesday night.
Upon entering into the gates of Heaven, Mildred was able to hug those who passed before her who include: her loving husband, Orvie Ray Fields, her mother and father, her sister Kathy, her two sons Scott Fields and Matthew Fields and her grandson Justin Fields.
“Those special memories of you will always bring a smile, if only I could have you back for just a little while. Then we could sit and talk again just like we used to do. You always meant so very much and always will. The fact that you are no longer here will always cause me pain, but you’re forever in my heart until we meet again”.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.