Mildred Faye (McCarty) Owens was born in Chickasha, on Jan. 22, 1926 to John and Mary Agnes McCarty. Millie went to be with the Lord on Aug. 16, 2021 at the age of 95. Millie was a person who was always on the go. She enjoyed hiking and having picnics in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge but also loved to sightsee and travel across the United States. Millie had many hobbies that included photography, sewing quilts, crocheting, and crossword puzzles, but her favorite thing to do was dancing to Country & Western music. Millie was a member of the Church of Christ and was avid churchgoer. She loved meeting new people, would often volunteer, and would write to pen pals in her spare time.
Millie is preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Vicky Cardona and her son, Troy Snow. As well as an infant daughter Brenda Gayle, her brother and two sisters.
She is survived by her grandson, Craig Cardona and wife Kathy of Cache; two granddaughters: Rebecca Cardona of Mesa, AZ and April Cardona and her Husband Ken Treon of Phoenix, AZ; two great-granddaughters: Rachel (Cardona) Rose and husband Sean of Phoenix, AZ and Amber (Cardona) Pratton and Husband Jerry; four great-grandsons: Christopher Cardona-Treon; Alexander Cardona-Treon; Benjamin Cardona-Treon and Nicholas Cardona-Treon; and two great great-grandchildren: Andrew and Nora Pratton.
Graveside services will be held on Friday Sept. 3, 2021 at 11 a.m., at Fairlawn Cemetery 16296 N 2270 Rd, Snyder, OK 73566 with Pastor Dave Dugan officiating. Under the direction of Whiney-Huddleston Funeral Services.