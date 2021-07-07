Mildred Ann Pocowatchit Long was brought home by our creator at 3am on July 4th, 2021 at 74 years of age.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Comanche Nation Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Otipoby Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral Home.
She was born on Sept. 20, 1946 in Lawton to James Pocowatchit and Mary Monetathchi. She resided in Oklahoma City.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Monetathchi and her father James Pocowatchit. Her siblings: Harold, Cleatis, Rodrick, Dennis, Martha, and Cleata.
Survived by sisters: Gloria Pocowatchit of Elgin; Bessie Pocowatchit of California; brothers: Gerald Pocowatchit of Cache and Vincent Pocowatchit Elgin; her daughter, Dee Ann Cooney; her two sons: Chebon Long and Bobby Long all of Oklahoma City.
She enjoyed reading her books and being surrounded by family. She was one of the few full-blooded members of the Comanche Nation. Queence as some would call her, was a wonderful mother of three and a grandmother of six and a sister to 10. She also had nine great-grandchildren. She was truly loved by all her family and friends and will be deeply missed.